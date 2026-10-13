Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal reunite weeks after calling off engagement; Actress confirms

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw and his fiancée-actor Akriti Agarwal have reportedly reconciled weeks after calling off their engagement. Akriti confirmed their decision to give the relationship another chance through a post on social media, revealing that outside opinions had influenced her earlier decision to part ways. The couple, who announced their engagement in March 2026, have now chosen to work through their differences and move forward together.

Akriti Agarwal on reconciling with Prithvi Shaw

Sharing an update on social media, Akriti Agarwal posted, “When I called off our engagement, I let the opinions of people close to me who seemed to know our relationship better than we did - influence how I saw my fiancé and our relationship. I feel I was misguided, and I made a decision without giving us the honest conversation we deserved.”

The actor added, “I take responsibility for that decision and the hurt it caused. We have since spoken openly, understood each other and chosen to be together again. Together, we are enough for each other, and we don't need anyone else. This time, I want our future to be guided by our own understanding, trust and love. Please respect our decision as we begin again.”

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal’s engagement timeline

Prithvi made their engagement official in March 2026 by sharing photographs from the ceremony. Celebrating the milestone, the cricketer wrote, “From sixes on the field to a lifetime of hits off it. She's my perfect innings!” The couple had made their relationship public ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

However, rumors of trouble began circulating in July after Akriti shared cryptic updates. In one post, she wrote, “I got cheated so many times, yet I never said a word. Still can't believe that after taking one step ahead…” She also posted, “Everything is true, every rumour is true. What you see on social media about him.” Akriti later clarified that the post was not about Prithvi.

About Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal

Prithvi is an Indian cricketer who was hoping to strengthen his chances of returning to the national team through IPL 2026, although he remained on the bench throughout the season. Akriti, meanwhile, is an actor who appeared in the 2026 Telugu film Trimukha.

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