Indian pacer Shardul Thakur and wife Mittali Parulkar welcome baby boy, share delightful announcement

Mumbai and India all-rounder Shardul Thakur and his wife Mittali Parulkar have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. The cricketer announced the news on Sunday, December 21, through an Instagram story, bringing cheer to fans and the cricket fraternity.

Shardul, who has represented India in 13 Tests, 47 ODIs, and 25 T20Is, shared that the couple had kept the news private for nine months. Along with a poster that read, “We are blessed with a Baby Boy!”, the pacer wrote an emotional note. “Hidden beneath parents’ hearts, protected by silence, faith, and endless love. Our little secret is finally here. Welcome, baby boy — the dream we held quietly for 9 beautiful months,” Shardul wrote.

Soon after the announcement, fans and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages for Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar.

Shardul Thakur shares emotional note as couple embraces parenthood

Shardul and Mittali’s journey together has been followed closely by fans. The couple got engaged in November 2021 and tied the knot on February 28, 2023, in a traditional ceremony attended by family and close friends. Mittali Parulkar, who hails from Kolhapur, is a professional baker and has largely stayed away from the public spotlight. The timing of the announcement comes as the all-rounder prepares for the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

Here’s what lies ahead for Shardul Thakur in cricket

On the cricketing front, Shardul Thakur was recently traded to the Mumbai Indians from the Lucknow Super Giants. The move has generated significant buzz ahead of IPL 2026. In 105 IPL matches so far, Thakur has taken 107 wickets and has also contributed with the bat, with a highest score of 68.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene spoke highly of Thakur’s addition to the squad. “We’re very pleased with the balance we’ve been able to build after the auction. Shardul gives us a different structure with his versatility, experience, and all-round depth. Him being a Mumbai boy… it’s a great story from where he started and then became part of the Mumbai Indians,” Jayawardene said.

Shardul Thakur currently captains Mumbai in the domestic cricket circuit and developed his game after moving to the city from Palghar. Along with Thakur, Mumbai Indians have also traded in Sherfane Rutherford and Mayank Markande as part of their squad revamp.

