Is marriage on the cards for Ishan Kishan and girlfriend Aditi Hundia amid T20 World Cup? Here's what we know

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan became the star of the country with his winning knock on Sunday. Playing at the 2026 T20 World Cup in Colombo in the much-anticipated Ind vs Pak match, he landed an impressive score of 77 runs in 40 balls. Following this, the batsman’s grandfather expressed his happiness for his grandson’s romance with Aditi Hundia and seemingly gave his long-awaited approval.

Ishan Kishan and Aditi Hundia’s relationship moves to the next step with their families’ approval

Welcoming Ishan Kishan’s contribution to take the country towards a proud moment, the family cheered. But the 27-year-old may as well be ready for more celebrations with possible marriage talks taking shape. "Whoever Ishan chooses to marry, I fully accept- his decision is mine," said Anurag Pandey when asked about Ishan Kishan’s relationship with the model during an interview with ANI post the match win.

He shared how, previously, his dear family member had said that his girlfriend would watch the grandpa’s interviews and praise him. He also affirmed that following his older brother’s decision to marry the woman of his choice, they would accept the same with the younger one, and added that they’re open to anything that would make their kid happy in the end.

Who is Ishan Kishan’s girlfriend, model Aditi Hundia?

Currently staying in Jaipur, Aditi is reportedly the Miss Diva 2018 winner and was also a finalist of the Miss India pageant for 2017. Following this, she is said to have won the Miss Supranational India competition and is reportedly 29 years old. It is believed that her father runs a business in Rajasthan while she builds a social network.

The couple has previously been spotted hanging out together with Aditi Hundia, often providing much-needed support for her man from the stands. The Indian cricketer was often seen in her Instagram updates, strengthening rumors of their relationship, while he has never really commented on it.