Is Smriti Mandhana marrying Palash Muchhal on December 7? The cricketer's brother Shravan Mandhana clears the air

Fresh speculation around Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding resurfaced on Tuesday, December 2, after new reports claimed that both families had selected December 7 as the revised date. The rumor spread quickly across social media, prompting Smriti’s brother Shravan Mandhana to step in and address the claims. Speaking to Hindustan Times, he dismissed the buzz, saying, “I have no idea about these rumors. As of now it (the wedding) is still postponed.”

This clarification comes days after the couple’s planned November 23 wedding in Sangli was halted due to a medical emergency. Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, suffered a severe health scare on the morning of the ceremony and had to be rushed to the hospital. With his condition taking priority, both families agreed to pause the celebrations.

Around the same time, Palash Muchhal was also admitted to the hospital after experiencing extreme stress following the sudden turn of events. His mother later shared that he was placed on IV support and underwent a round of medical tests before being discharged.

Here’s what sparked the rumors again

Alleged screenshots of private chats began circulating, leading to cheating allegations and assumptions that personal issues may have contributed to the postponement. Social media discussions intensified when users noticed that Smriti had deleted her engagement posts and proposal video, along with tags related to Palash. Fans interpreted these changes as signs of relationship trouble, though neither family commented on this angle.

The conversation took another turn when choreographers Nandika Dwivedi and Gulnaaz Khan were dragged into the rumors. Both issued strong denials, calling the accusations false and hurtful. They urged people to stop spreading misinformation and to respect personal boundaries.

In a detailed statement, Palash’s mother Amita Muchhal said the postponement was entirely due to concern for Smriti’s father’s health. She added that Palaash himself suggested delaying the ceremony even before the Mandhana family made the decision. She assured fans that the wedding would take place soon and requested the public to avoid unnecessary speculation.

So far, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have not addressed the cheating rumors. Their only joint move has been adding an evil-eye emoji to their Instagram bios, a gesture many believe is aimed at countering negativity.

