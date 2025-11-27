Jemimah Rodrigues opts out of WBBL to support best friend Smriti Mandhana after her delayed wedding?

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues will not return to Australia for the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season, Brisbane Heat confirmed on Wednesday, November 26. The franchise announced that the 24-year-old batter has decided to stay back in India after Smriti Mandhana’s wedding was postponed due to her father’s sudden illness. The club said they fully understand her decision and have granted her request to be released from the rest of the season.

Jemimah Rodrigues had travelled back to India 10 days ago after Brisbane Heat’s match against the Hobart Hurricanes. She had a pre-arranged commitment to attend Mandhana’s wedding, which was scheduled for last weekend. However, the celebrations were postponed when Mandhana’s father fell ill, leading Rodrigues to choose to remain with the family during the difficult time.

Brisbane Heat released a statement confirming the development. “The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Women’s Big Bash League,” the club said as per The Hindu. “Rodrigues returned home to India after the Heat's match against the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago as part of a pre-arranged commitment where she was to be involved in Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana's wedding last weekend. However, the celebrations were subsequently postponed due to a health issue with Mandhana's father.”

The franchise added that they respect her decision. “Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season,” the statement read.

Why Jemimah Rodrigues' absence matters for Brisbane Heat

Jemimah Rodrigues was Brisbane Heat’s top international draft pick this year and was playing her second stint with the club. She has been an important part of India’s women’s cricket setup and recently played a key role in India’s historic Women’s World Cup win, scoring an unbeaten century in the semifinal against Australia.

Heat CEO Terry Svenson noted that the situation had been difficult for Rodrigues. He said that although it was unfortunate she would not be returning for the rest of the WBBL season, the club was completely willing to honor her request to stay in India. He also mentioned that the team had sent their best wishes to Mandhana’s family.

Here’s what Jemimah told the team

According to the club, Rodrigues had expressed her disappointment about missing the remaining matches but had also conveyed her gratitude to the fans for their support. Svenson said that she was disappointed not to be returning and had passed on her appreciation to the club and Heat fans for understanding the situation.

Rodrigues’ withdrawal comes at a crucial stage of the WBBL season, with Brisbane Heat heading into their final four matches. However, the team has stated that player wellbeing remains their priority.

