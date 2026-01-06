Kuldeep Yadav to opt for destination wedding amid packed international calendar? Find out

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding has been a topic of curiosity for fans for quite some time, but the much-awaited ceremony may still take a while. After getting engaged last year, according to several reports, the spinner was expected to tie the knot in November. However, his packed international calendar forced repeated delays, and even with 2026 underway, reports suggest that his wedding plans remain uncertain.

At present, Kuldeep is in the middle of an important phase of his career. Team India is scheduled to play a white-ball series against New Zealand from January 11 to January 31, 2026, with Kuldeep included in both the ODI and T20 squads. Soon after, the T20 World Cup will take place in February, keeping him occupied until March. With back-to-back commitments, it has become difficult for the cricketer to set aside time for personal celebrations.

That said, the window before the IPL could offer a possible opportunity. Reportedly, there is also talk that Kuldeep might take a short break during the later matches of the New Zealand series to complete his wedding formalities, though nothing has been officially confirmed so far.

Now, there is a lot of excitement around the wedding venue. According to reports, Kuldeep Yadav may opt for a destination wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, rather than hosting the ceremony in Uttar Pradesh. The scenic, City of Lakes is said to be under consideration, although the final dates and arrangements are yet to be finalized.

Kuldeep is engaged to his childhood friend Vanshika, who works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India in Kanpur. The couple got engaged on June 4, 2025, in a private ceremony held in Lucknow, attended by close family and friends, including fellow cricketer Rinku Singh. Recently, Kuldeep welcomed the New Year by sharing a photo with Vanshika, hinting at their strong bond. For now, cricket remains Kuldeep's top priority, while fans eagerly await his official wedding updates.

