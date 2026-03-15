Kuldeep Yadav-Vanshika Chadha Wedding: Indian spinner marries longtime girlfriend in grand ceremony; WATCH

Indian cricketer and left-arm unorthodox spinner Kuldeep Yadav finally entered wedlock on March 14, 2026, with his longtime girlfriend Vanshika Chadha. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mussoorie.

The wedding came soon after Kuldeep was part of India’s successful campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where the team retained its title.

The couple had officially announced their engagement on June 4, 2025, during a traditional ceremony in Lucknow. Originally scheduled for November 2025, the wedding was postponed to accommodate Kuldeep’s international cricket commitments.

Watch the video here:

Set amidst the picturesque location of Mussoorie, the wedding festivities captured widespread attention. Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika share a long-standing bond, having grown up as childhood friends in Kanpur, with their families living just three kilometers apart, Kuldeep from Lal Bungalow and Vanshika from Shyam Nagar.

For those unaware, Vanshika Chadha, an administrative professional with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), who also pursued higher studies in Melbourne, has been a steady presence in Kuldeep’s life since his U-19 cricket days.

The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on March 13, featuring traditional Haldi and Mehendi rituals at the resort, attended by family, friends, and cricketing colleagues.

As the wedding celebrations began, several celebrity cricketers, including Yuzvendra Chahaland Rinku Singh, along with fielding coach T Dilip, attended the event.

Sharing glimpses from the wedding, coach Dilip posted, “So happy to see Kuldeep Yadav marry the love of his life. Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, and endless blessings. Congratulations!”

Here’s the post:

The ceremony began at 11 am, with the couple looking radiant and joyful in the official photos. A grand reception is scheduled for March 17 at Hotel Centrum, where eminent figures from cricket, entertainment, and business circles are expected to join the celebrations.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal had also shared glimpses from the wedding, dancing with others in full fervour.

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