Kuldeep Yadav-Vanshika wedding: Yuzvendra Chahal declares he is ‘haq se single’, drops unseen visuals from Haldi, Sangeet

After bringing home the Men’s T20 World Cup trophy, Kuldeep Yadav packed his bags and rushed to his hometown to marry his childhood friend and fiancée, Vanshika Chadha. Well, the festivities have begun, and Yadav’s pal, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, is having a blast at his ‘yaar ki shaadi’. The bowler dropped several unseen visuals from the Haldi and Sangeet events. Take a look!

Yuzvendra Chahal shared glimpses from Kuldeep Yadav-Vanshika’s wedding

Kuldeep Yadav is all set to marry Vanshika Chadha today (March 14, 2026). Ahead of their big day, a fun Haldi event was hosted in the morning of March 13, followed by a banging Sangeet, later in the evening. Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is among the many celebs who have reached Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, to be part of the couple’s new journey

Upon his arrival at the resort, Chahal made sure to meet their fielding coach, T Dilip. As the dhol came to the venue, the Punjabi munda couldn’t hold his excitement and quickly took over the space with his Bhangra moves. In another picture, Yuzvendra posed with the celebs and made it pretty clear that he is ‘haq se single.’

Finally, we get a glimpse of the dulha Kuldeep, who seemed to be pretty excited yet exhausted with all the pre-wedding events. Amid the chaos, he found solace by sitting next to his buddy, who had been with him through thick and thin. After the Haldi, they all got decked up for the Sangeet night, where ace singer Bismil performed.

Take a look at the visuals:

Kuldeep will tie the knot with Vanshika on March 14, 2026, at a resort in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The couple, hailing from Kanpur, will get married in the presence of their near and dear ones at a close-knit affair. A few days later, on March 17, 2026, they are expected to host a grand wedding reception at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow.

Several biggies from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association are expected to attend the event. Along with them, some current and former Indian cricketers might also mark their attendance at the wedding soiree.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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