Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian’s Relationship Timeline: From Dear Friends to Rumored Lovers

Love seems to be in the air for F1 racer Lewis Hamilton and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, who seem to be taking their bond to the next level, with a romance seemingly brewing between the two. Following their long-term friendship, which seems to have begun more than a decade ago. With reports of their first sightings dating back to 2014, the two have been connected over the years across many events.

The double date

Back in 2014, Kim Kardashian was married to Kanye West, while Lewis Hamilton was dating Nicole Scherzinger. The two pairs were spotted hanging out and posing at Hollywood events owing to the musical backgrounds of their partners.

Fashion buddies

With both of them being fashion-forward at all times, they have been spotted at the same gigs multiple times. Their friend groups overlapped, with the duo being photographed together on many occasions.

Holidaying together

Come 2015 holidays, the sportsperson was seen hanging out with the Kardashian-West clan for the entirety of Easter, including partying with other close friends and family members, in an extremely private brunch.

Enter Kris Jenner, mother to the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, who gets acquainted with the driver and welcomes him to the family.

Picture perfect

The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards in 2021 were when the viewers got a good look at their chemistry, with the two posing together in chic looks. Their Paris Fashion Week outings, with fellow high-end celebrities, became more frequent, but the rumors did not begin.

New year, new romance

In 2026, many years later, they have broken up from their lovers, with the TV star now sharing four kids with her ex-husband, having divorced in 2021. Meanwhile, he has split from Nicole Scherzinger and is leading a high-class solo life.

The two were spotted at Kate Hudson’s New Year’s Eve party in Aspen, Colorado, to commemorate the start of a new year. The chatter remained to a minimum, owing to their years of friendship.

With many years between them, the two were reported to have spent a romantic getaway in Paris, by The Sun. It was later shared that they went to a secret countryside together in the UK. From couples massage to a private dinner, he seems to have gone all out in making the mom-of-four feel welcomed to the foreign land. Their country club outing is now all the rage anyone can talk about!

