Lionel Messi in India: Angry fans throw chairs and bottles in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, SRK meets him

Lionel Messi virtually unveiled his 70-foot statue at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata, on Saturday, December 13, 2025, as part of his GOAT Tour India 2025. The Argentine football legend drew massive crowds eager to witness the historic moment. Messi arrived at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan around 11:15 a.m., accompanied by long-time strike partner Luis Suárez and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, and was the first to take the ground, waving briefly at the enthusiastic fans.

However, the much-anticipated Kolkata leg of the tour quickly descended into chaos. Thousands of fans, despite paying hefty amounts ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000, claimed they could barely see Messi. The tight security arrangements, coupled with guests and VIPs surrounding the superstar, obstructed fans’ views, sparking frustration. Anger escalated as some attendees began throwing chairs and bottles, forcing organizers to cut short the event and whisk Messi away from the venue.

The situation intensified moments after Messi appeared from the tunnel. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had arrived for the event, were unable to participate as planned. Several fans even barged into the ground, vandalizing the canopies and creating a tense environment. The Argentine star, who had initially been scheduled to take a full lap of the stadium, stayed on the field for only about 20 minutes before leaving for safety.

However, despite the chaos, Messi did manage to meet Shah Rukh Khan during the brief visit. The incident highlighted significant crowd management challenges, overshadowing what was meant to be a historic celebration of one of football’s greatest players. All the organizers along with the leading promoters have promised to review safety and viewing arrangements for future events as fans expressed disappointment over the disrupted experience.

