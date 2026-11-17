Mahendra Singh Dhoni has reportedly retired from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player, bringing an end to his illustrious career and marking the close of an era in cricket.

However, this will not be the end of his association with the tournament or Chennai Super Kings (CSK), as the legendary cricketer is set to continue with the franchise in a new capacity.

Ahead of IPL 2027, MS Dhoni turns mentor for Chennai Super Kings

In an official announcement, Chennai Super Kings confirmed that MS Dhoni would take up the role of team mentor following his retirement as a player. Sharing the update, the franchise celebrated his new responsibility, stating, “A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!”

Here’s the post:

The official note further highlighted that Dhoni had been at the heart of the franchise's journey from the very beginning, sharing countless victories, overcoming challenging times, and creating unforgettable memories.

Dhoni's 19-year IPL journey established him as one of the most successful and influential figures in the tournament's history. Making his debut in the inaugural 2008 season, he became the face of Chennai Super Kings and guided the franchise through several memorable campaigns.

Under his captaincy, CSK secured five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, reached 10 finals, and won two Champions League T20 championships in 2010 and 2014.

During CSK's two-year suspension from the league (2016–2017), Dhoni represented Rising Pune Supergiant. He captained the franchise in 2016 before playing under Steve Smith in 2017, when the team finished as runners-up.

Returning to CSK in 2018, Dhoni continued to guide the team to success. Ahead of IPL 2024, he handed over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad but remained an integral part of the squad. He briefly resumed leadership duties in 2025 after Gaikwad suffered a season-ending injury. However, calf and thumb injuries kept MSD out of the entire 2026 edition.

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