Mahieka Sharma claps back at engagement and pregnancy rumors with Hardik Pandya: 'Watching the internet decide'

Team India's star cricketer, Hardik Pandya, is dating supermodel Mahieka Sharma. Recently, Mahieka and Hardik held a Mangalwar puja for their good health, peace, and prosperity. Everyone online jumped to assume that the couple had sought blessings for a new beginning. Engagement whispers grew louder as Mahieka was spotted with a striking rock on her ring finger. The speculations only continued to grow, as many even assumed that the model was pregnant with their first child.

Mahieka Sharma responds to her engagement rumors with Hardik Pandya

Responding to swirling engagement rumors, Mahieka took to her Instagram stories with a graphic pic and text that read, “me watching the internet decide I'm engaged but I just wear nice jewelry every day (sic)”. She also reacted to the pregnancy rumors and posted another story with the text, “wyd if I pull up in this to fight the pregnancy rumours (sic).”

Hardik and Mahieka have been vocal about their love on social media. Prior to his relationship with Mahieka, Hardik was married to Natasa Stanković, with whom he has a son. The couple married in May 2020 and renewed their vows in February 2023, celebrating both Hindu and Christian traditions.

In July 2024, a joint statement read, “After four years of being together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, but we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will remain at the center of both our lives. We will continue to co-parent to ensure his happiness.”

Mahieka Sharma is known as one of the youngest supermodels in India. She has worked with several top designers such as Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, Anita Dongre, and Tarun Tahiliani.

