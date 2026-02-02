Mary Kom issues apology after accusing ex-husband Karung Onkholer for financial fraud and cheating: “Jab trust completely toot gaya…”

Mary Kom’s personal life is being discussed online after the ace Indian boxer publicly spoke about it. During an interview with Rajat Sharma, she lashed out at her ex-husband Karung Onkholer, and accused him of cheating and financial fraud. Now, Mary issued a public apology. Check it out!

Mary Kom apologizes after lashing out at ex-husband Karung Onkholer

After her recent interview with India TV, Mary Kom and her ex-husband Karung Onkholer’s relationship came under the spotlight. Now, the boxer took responsibility for her statements and apologized for hurting her followers and the male community with her opinions. Taking to her Instagram handle, Mary shared the video in which she can be seen sitting with folded hands.

The Olympic boxer started by saying in Hindi, “Sabse pehle maafi chahti hun. (First and foremost, I would like to apologise.)” She went on to mention that there’s a lot of confusion on social media regarding her recent statements. She further clarified that it's not like her marriage was never a success. “Sab theek tha, kaafi saal tak. Lekin baad mein jab trust completely toot gaya, tab cheezein badli. (Everything was good for many years. But when my trust was broken, then things changed.)”

Check out her video:

She underscored that after her divorce and the negative publicity, she conducted herself with dignity and restraint. Mary went on to comment about her statement, ‘Gali gali mein football khelte hain, aap log bhi khelte hain naa?’ in which she lashed out at her ex-husband, claiming that he left his career to support her. Mary expressed that her remark was taken in a different direction, which she thinks is unfortunate.

She took the opportunity to clarify that she isn’t against youth football culture or football fraternity. She was quick to mention that Karung Onkholer stated that he sacrificed his football career for her. But the fact is that she met him in Delhi after he left playing the game in Shillong.

Mary Kom went on to apologise to the wider male community, who were hurt by her comments. She emphasised that her comment is related to their personal conflict and issues. “Woh moment mere liye emotionally overwhelming tha. Saalon se daba hua dard, depression, use hone ka ehsaas aur betrayal ek saath surface par aa gaya. (That moment was emotionally overwhelming for me. The pain, depression, the emotion of being used and betrayal, all came out together,)” stated the sports personality.

Earlier, Mary’s ex claimed that it was the female boxer who had multiple affairs throughout the course of their marriage.

