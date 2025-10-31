Meet 25 year old Jemimah Rodrigues: The Indian star who took India to the Women’s World Cup 2025 final

Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues played a match-winning innings to take India to the Women’s World Cup 2025 final. The 25-year-old scored a brilliant 127 runs against Australia in the semifinal on Thursday, helping India chase a challenging target of 339. With 14 boundaries and crucial singles and doubles, Rodrigues ensured the scoreboard kept ticking under high-pressure conditions.

India’s chase saw a strong partnership of 167 runs between Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur. Even as a few wickets fell, Rodrigues remained composed, finishing the match with her teammates rushing to the field in celebration. The right-handed batter admitted she didn’t celebrate her half-century or century during the game, prioritizing the team’s victory over personal milestones.

“When I reached my fifty, when I reached my 100, I didn’t celebrate, because at that moment I thought, what would make me happier? India winning. I want to wake up ready for the finals with that smile,” she told the Indian Express.

Here’s everything to know about Jemimah Rodrigues

Rodrigues has always shown immense athletic talent. Before choosing cricket, she represented Maharashtra in U-17 field hockey and also played football and basketball at school. Selected for the U-19 state cricket team at just 13, her versatility and talent were evident early. Known for her energetic presence on the field, Rodrigues has also been a crowd favorite off the field, often going viral for her dance videos.

Despite her achievements, Rodrigues has faced challenges, including anxiety and being dropped from the playing XI against England. She credited her teammates Arundhati Reddy, Smriti Mandhana, and Radha Yadav, along with her mother, for emotional support during tough times. “I used to call my mom and cry. Arundhati checked on me every single day. Smriti stood there silently in net sessions just to support me,” Rodrigues shared.

Jemimah Rodrigues adapts under pressure

Batting at a new No. 3 position, Rodrigues proved her adaptability. She stayed focused and urged herself to remain in the middle despite the scoreboard reading 13/1. “I just kept telling myself – stand here, amazing things can happen. The runs will come, but I need to be there to get those runs,” she said.

Rodrigues also assessed Australia’s total strategically. “When we saw the score, we knew Australia were 30 runs short. DY Patil is a chaseable pitch, and my thought was just to be there,” she added.

With her stellar innings, Jemimah Rodrigues has emerged as one of India’s key players, taking the team one step closer to the Women’s World Cup 2025 title.

ALSO READ: Who are Rinku Singh’s parents? All about Khanchand Singh and Bina Devi who shaped the cricketer’s life