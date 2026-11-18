MS Dhoni has officially brought the curtains down on his iconic IPL playing career, and the entire nation is emotional. On Monday, November 17, Chennai Super Kings announced that their beloved Thala will retire as a player and will take over as the team's mentor from the IPL 2027 season. The announcement, which marks the end of a 19-year journey with 278 matches and five IPL trophies, has left fans in Ranchi, Chennai and across the country teary-eyed.

While the cricket fraternity, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Irfan Pathan and Shikhar Dhawan, called it the 'End of an Era', the film and TV world was equally heartbroken. From Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, who has always admired Dhoni, to Tamil star Dhanush, who is currently gearing up for his film O.M: Operation Mole, to TV favourite Aly Goni, who never misses a CSK game, celebrities poured their hearts out on social media, thanking Dhoni for the memories, his calm leadership, and for being more than just a cricketer - an emotion that united generations.

Varun Dhawan shared MSD's post on his Instagram story and wrote Captain INDIA. Dhanush penned a long note on X and paid his tribute. He tweeted, "Some players entertain us. Some become a part of our lives. MS Dhoni has been both. Thank you for all the memories. The game will never be quite the same without you, but I'll wait to see you on the sidelines. Thousands of youngsters have benefited from your advice and knowledge; hope it continues to inspire and fire up the upcoming generation. Farewell champion."

Aly Goni shared a picture of Dhoni's IPL Jersey No. 7 on his Instagram handle and wrote, "A jersey. A number. A legacy that will never fade. Forever our Thala." Bigg Boss 19 contestant and cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister, Malti Chahar, posted a picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and paid her tribute. She wrote, "Always rooting for you! Forever a fan! #mahi #ipl #7."

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also shared a picture with Mahi from the fields and wrote, "What an incredible journey it’s been, Mahi bhai! Your leadership, calmness, and impact on the game have inspired generations. The player may take a step back, but your influence on cricket will continue. Wishing you the very best in this new role with CSK!"

Check out all the celeb reactions below:

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