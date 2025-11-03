Palash Muchhal cheers for fiancee Smriti Mandhana after India’s historic Women’s World Cup victory

Indian women’s cricket made history by winning their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, and fans got a glimpse of personal celebrations too. Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian team, shared the moment of joy with her fiancé, Palash Muchhal, after India defeated South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2. Palash, an Indian music composer, filmmaker, and former actor, posted photos from the celebration on Instagram, capturing the couple’s joyful moment with the World Cup trophy.

In the pictures, Palash Muchhal can be seen holding the glittering trophy while Smriti Mandhana stands in front of it, wrapped in the Indian flag, beaming with happiness. Palash captioned the post with a heartfelt note, “Sabse aage hai hum Hindustani,” which resonated with fans across social media. Observant fans also noticed a special detail: Palash’s tattoo on his left hand that reads “SM 18,” reflecting Smriti’s initials and jersey number.

The couple’s chemistry quickly caught attention online. Fans flooded the post with comments celebrating both India’s historic victory and the love story of Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal. One fan wrote, “Asli trophy to Palash ne jeeti hain,” while another humorously commented, “Shaadi ki mehendi ke rasam start ho gaya, World Cup trophy ki mehendi ka rang char gayi ab byass palash ke name ki mehendi ka rang charna baaki hain.” Palash’s post comes days after he shared another Instagram photo congratulating Team India following their win against Australia, where Smriti and other players were seen celebrating the nail-biting finish.

When are Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal getting married?

Reports confirm that Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are set to marry later this month in Sangli, Maharashtra as per Times of India. According to Palash, during a recent State Press Club event, he said, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that is all I want to say. I have given you the headline.” The couple, who started dating in 2019, made their relationship Instagram official last year. Their wedding celebrations are scheduled to kick off on November 20 in Sangli.

Palash Muchhal, who is the younger brother of singer Palak Muchhal, has composed music for several Bollywood films. Currently, he is directing his film Raju Bajewala, starring Avika Gor and Chandan Roy.

