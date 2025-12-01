Palash Muchhal spotted at Mumbai airport with family amid reports of wedding with Smriti Mandhana being cancelled

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal has been under the spotlight ever since the ceremony was postponed. Previously, it was claimed that the sportswoman’s father was rushed to the hospital after a heart attack and followed by the groom's hospitalization, putting a pause on their plans. As rumors continue to spread, Palash Mucchal was spotted at the Mumbai airport, appearing sombre and not open to answering questions. He was followed by his parents who have continued to maintain the stance that their son was ill and saddened by his would-be father-in-law’s health.

Palash Muchhal was spotted in casuals at the Mumbai international airport, flanked by his mom and dad as paparazzi snapped away. He did not answer any questions or react to the heightened frenzy around his delayed nuptials to former women's Indian cricket team captain Smriti Mandhana. While being escorted by airport officials, he kept his face expressionless and walked by without responding to anyone. His mother managed to crack a smile, but that was it.

Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana has been completely missing in action ever since the news of her father's sudden hospitalization surfaced. She is being supported by fellow cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, who decided to exit the ongoing tournament in solidarity with her friend. Palash Muchhal’s sister, singer Palak Muchhal, previously shared an Instagram story writing, "Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request you all to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time." She also visited her brother, who has since been discharged.

Rumors of Palash Muchhal cheating on Smriti Mandhana continue to spread as choreographers Gulnaaz and Nandika Dwivedi, have denied involvement as well as being a part of the reason for the delay in the wedding. Alleged chats showing the groom planning to meet a woman were shared online; however, the star’s cousin stepped in to deny their authenticity. So far, neither Palash Muchhal nor Smriti Mandhana has personally addressed the accusations floating on the internet as their wedding continues to be on hold.

