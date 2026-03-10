Popular Star Kid: Meet Hardik Pandya’s 5-year-old son Agastya, the proud owner of Rs. 4 crore Land Rover

Hardik Pandya has played a crucial role in making Team India an indispensable force and world champion. Apart from being an ace all-rounder, he is also a proud dad to his son Agastya Pandya. Just like his dad, the five-year-old also loves talking about cricket and being on the field. Recently, the little boy added an INR 4 crore worth Land Rover Defender to his collection of cars.

Meet Agastya, a budding cricketer of the Pandya family

Hardik Pandya and his former wife Natasa Stankovic’s son, Agastya Pandya, was born in Gujarat on July 30, 2020, months after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. A day after his birth, the flamboyant cricketer took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture with his son, calling him “The blessing from God.”

Since then, his parents have been showering him with life experiences and some pretty expensive gifts. The recent one is an expensive and luxurious SUV, the Land Rover Defender, valued at approximately INR 4 crore, which was presented to the little boy and his mother, Natasa, two weeks ago.

While he is fond of cars, cricket definitely runs in his blood. Earlier, Hardik dropped a video with Agastya showing how inclined and involved his boy is in the sport. The video showed Agastya sharing his insights on using a heavy and a light bat. “Had to get my resident cricket expert Agastya to weigh in on my bat selection,” Hardik captioned the video.

Agastya is also a great kirtan companion. Months ago, when the Pandya family hosted a family Puja, the father-son duo enjoyed singing. During most of his father’s cricket matches, Agastya makes sure to be present on the stands to cheer for his idol, his dad.

At the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Agastya was visibly upset when his father got out after scoring just 27 runs. When the tournament concluded in Ahmedabad, Agastya came with Hardik’s girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, and stayed till his father lifted the trophy. Hardik and Agastya then celebrated India’s big win together.

