Prince William and Princess Catherine embraced Mumbai's cricket culture as they played a game of gully cricket with legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during their India visit on November 16, 2026. In a fun-filled interaction, the royal couple joined students on the field. Reportedly, the event was kept so closely guarded that the participating students had no idea who their special guests would be!

The Prince and Princess of Wales also took a ride on the Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line, choosing public transport for their journey from town to Bandra-Kurla Complex. The special outing marked the first day of their three-day visit to India for the 2026 Earthshot Prize ceremony.

Prince William and Princess Kate take Mumbai metro ride

The royal couple was spotted arriving at the metro station dressed elegantly for the occasion. From walking down the platform to sharing a laugh on the escalator, the two appeared to enjoy the experience. They also punched their tickets before entering the platform and interacted with metro staff during the journey.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited took to social media to share its excitement about welcoming the royal couple. Describing the occasion as “A special moment for the Aqua Line”, they highlighted the significance of their visit.

In its post, they wrote, “We were honoured to welcome Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales aboard Mumbai Metro Line-3. The ride showcased a modern, developing India, with world-class infrastructure and fast, seamless travel beneath the heart of Mumbai. Every journey by public transport is a step towards a greener, more sustainable future.”

Prince William and Princess Kate's three-day India visit

The Mumbai Metro outing was part of the couple's three-day India visit, which includes engagements connected to the 2026 Earthshot Prize. From experiencing Mumbai's everyday commute to participating in high-profile engagements, Prince William and Princess Kate's first day in the city offered a blend of royal commitments and local experiences.

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