Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal part ways: Cricketer and his fiancée call off their 6-month engagement, drop a note

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw and influencer-actor Akriti Agarwal have called off their engagement, just months after announcing it. Akriti took to Instagram to share a note announcing their separation, saying that the couple had mutually decided to go their separate ways due to different goals.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal call off their engagement

Taking to social media, Akriti Agarwal wrote, “With a heavy heart, I would like to share that my fiancé and I have decided to part ways due to different goals and circumstances for our future.”

Here’s the post

Akriti added, “As much as we love and care for each other, we have come to accept that our paths are not meant to be together. With our responsibilities and circumstances we are currently facing, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways. I genuinely wish nothing but the best, peace, and happiness for both of us as we move forward.”

The influencer-actor requested her fans and the media not to give their separation a negative narrative and urged everyone to respect their decision. She also requested people to respect their privacy during this difficult time and refrain from speculating or making assumptions about the reasons behind their decision. She thanked everyone for understanding and respecting their space.

Akriti’s announcement comes two months after she shared a cryptic note that sparked speculation about trouble in their relationship. The post quickly gained attention, with several users speculating that she was referring to Prithvi Shaw and alleging that the cricketer had cheated on her. However, she later clarified that her post had been misunderstood by everyone.

Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal announced their engagement in March 2026, sharing several pictures from the ceremony that went viral on social media. The couple frequently shared pictures and videos featuring each other.

Following their separation, Prithvi’s Instagram profile currently features just one post. Meanwhile, Akriti has deleted their pictures together.

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