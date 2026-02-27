Rinku Singh’s father Khanchand Singh passes away after long liver cancer battle

Trigger Warning: The following content contains mention of death.

Cricketer Rinku Singh’s father has passed away, as confirmed by Harbhajan Singh via his X post (formerly Twitter) on Friday, February 27, 2026. It has been reported that Khanchand Singh suffered from stage 4 liver cancer and passed away while undergoing treatment at the Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. After a prolonged fight against the disease, the former LPG Cylinder deliveryman breathed his last, prompting his son to fly back from Chennai to his family at this time of difficulty.

Rinku Singh has returned to be with his family in Aligarh following the passing of his father this morning, as per a Hindustan Times report. The cricketer had previously flown back to Greater Noida to check on Khanchand Singh’s health, but decided to return to the Indian camp for their match against Zimbabwe as a part of the ongoing Super 8 series. His condition did not improve much, and he had to be put on ventilator support earlier.

Former Indian cricket player Harbhajan Singh shared his condolences via a post on his X on Friday morning, writing, “Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family.”

While Rinku Singh did return to the Indian cricket team for the latest match on Thursday, he was not allowed to be a part of the playing XI, and Sanju Samson replaced him. However, he was pulled in as a substitute fielder after Abhishek Sharma was taken aside for treatment.

Rinku Singh has not been able to perform during the ongoing T20 World Cup and has managed to score only 24 runs in 5 innings. It is not known whether he will join the squad for the upcoming match against West Indies on Sunday in Kolkata, and if he will be made a part of the playing XI.

Disclaimer: This content addresses sensitive topics, including death, which some readers may find distressing. Reader discretion is advised. If you or someone you know requires support, please seek assistance from appropriate resources.

