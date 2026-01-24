RJ Mahvash says she’s ‘fixing’ her life amid reports of unfollowing rumored boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal

Amid reports of their alleged split, RJ Mahvash has broken her silence, albeit in a cryptic way. On January 23, the influencer took to her social media account to share a new, unseen photo of herself alongside a note that caught the attention of fans. The increased attention from onlookers comes days after it was noted that she and Yuzvendra Chahal, known friends and rumored couple, had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Post rumored Yuzvendra Chahal split, RJ Mahvash has seemingly spoken about ‘fixing’ her life

RJ Mahvash has shared an update, seemingly responding to the online chatter about her personal life, which is surrounded by rumors of her alleged split with the Indian bowler. Sharing a new selfie of herself, she wrote, “90% of the time, you will see me fixing my hair. Rest of the time – fixing my life.” In a following update, she added, “Sending some peace to your way,” with another photo of herself, showing that she remained unbothered despite what people may say on the internet.

Earlier this week, paparazzi channel Varinder Chawla shared that Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash (Mahvash Amu), who have been rumored to be dating for many months, had unfollowed each other on social media, ensuing reports of their breakup. While the two had previously denied that they were dating, rumors continued to float on the internet about their alleged relationship.

The leg spin bowler previously shared an update of his own, reading, “Not everyone deserves your explanation. Sometimes it’s okay to be silent; let them assume that you are wrong.” It seemed to have been a response to the RJ’s reel earlier that day about setting personal boundaries and choosing peace over emotionally exhaustive relationships.

Meanwhile, the cricketer was earlier married to Dhanashree Verma, whom he divorced in 2025, with a reported alimony of Rs. 4.75 crore. Post their separation, the two were reported to join The 50, marking an on-screen reunion; however, he swiftly denied the claims.

