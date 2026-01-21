Rumored couple Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollow each other on Instagram: Report

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has long been at the center of speculation regarding his personal relationships. Following his marriage and divorce from Dhanashree Verma, he was linked to RJ Mahvash and was often spotted hanging out with her; however, the two never confirmed the dating rumors. Now it seems that the two may have ended their bond to each other, as reports of them unfollowing each other have spread on the internet.

Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash unfollow each other amid their dating rumors

On January 21, 2026, paparazzi handle Varinder Chawla first shared the update of the two having unfollowed each other. Soon, fans went to the stars’ Instagram accounts and checked, only to learn that they were indeed not a part of each other’s followers list. Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash (Mahvash Amu) have been rumored to be dating for many months now. The speculations only intensified after the Indian bowler’s divorce to dancer Dhanashree Verma was finalized, and the details were discussed publicly.

While the duo has repeatedly denied having been involved romantically, the rumors never slowed down. Amid recent speculation around the former husband and wife reuniting for an appearance on the show The 50, the attention has once again been shifted to the sportsman’s dating life, placing the spotlight on his relationship with RJ Mahvash.

Previously, during an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast in August 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal spoke about how the online chatter had affected their friendship. He shared that the ordeal felt heavy on their shoulders, "For the first time, when I was seen with someone, people started linking us right away. Even though she clarified it, it was very hard for her. She was called a homewrecker… people said really nasty things. I felt terrible.” He added how they were unable to step out together, even with their friends, due to the online rumors. He, once again, firmly denied dating RJ Mahvash.

The two are yet to comment on the reports of them unfollowing each other; meanwhile, their photos on her Instagram continue to remain untouched with captions dedicated to the cricketer.

