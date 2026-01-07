Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to get married to fiancée Saaniya Chandhok on March 5: Report

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar is all set to tie the knot! The popular sportsman will get married to veterinary technician Saaniya Chandhok this March after getting engaged back in August 2025.

As reported by The Times of India, the couple is gearing up for a summer wedding. "The wedding festivities will begin on March 3, and will mostly be in Mumbai," the source shared. It was also confirmed that the wedding festivities will be limited to only close friends and family.

Previously, the veteran cricketer confirmed the news of his son’s engagement via a reply to a fan’s comment, many months after it actually happened. During a Reddit AMA session where a user asked if Arjun had really gotten engaged after photos surfaced of the ceremony, he put an end to all the speculations surrounding his son’s relationship status by saying, “Yes, he did, and we’re all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

The two families have been very hush hush about the couple’s marriage plans, choosing to keep it mostly private. The same is expected to be the case with the upcoming wedding ceremony in March. While fellow cricket industry friends and business members are expected to be seen at the festivities, it is unlikely that a public affair will be made out of it.

About Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok

Son of Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar, Arjun is a sportsperson much like his father. Playing for the Goa team domestically, he is a part of the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Saaniya Chandhok, who is private about her own ventures, is the Designated Partner and Director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP (Mumbai). Hailing from an influential background herself, she is known to be the granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group. Some of their endeavors include the Kwality ice cream business, the Brooklyn Creamery, and the luxurious InterContinental Hotel.

Saaniya is also friends with Sara Tendulkar, Arjun’s sister, and the two have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions. It is not known whether Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter became the cupid in the two’s relationship.

