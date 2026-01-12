Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine get engaged, drop a glimpse from their dreamy proposal: 'From shared smiles to...'

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his Irish girlfriend, Sophie Shine, have been dating for quite some time. After making their relationship Insta-official, the couple has finally put a ring on it. Just now, Shikhar and Sophie dropped a picture, announcing their engagement. Check it out!

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine get engaged

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine have never shied away from publicly expressing their love for each other. After dating for more than a year and spending time together, the couple has decided to take a step forward in their relationship. A while ago, on January 12, 2026, the duo announced their engagement with a collaborative social media post.

Shikhar and Sophie dropped a photo of their hands, flaunting the massive diamond ring the former cricketer proposed to his ladylove with. The image showcased the dreamy setup, a massive heart studded with red roses and candles, which was perfect to mark their "beginning of forever.”

In the caption, they expressed, “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. Shikhar & Sophie”.

Check it out:

A week ago, Pinkvilla reported that the lovers will be getting married in February 2026. An industry insider told Zoom that the couple might get hitched in the third week. A star-studded wedding soiree is possibly on the cards, which could be hosted in Delhi NCR. Together, Dhawan and Shine are heading the former cricketer’s NGO, Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

Talking about celebrity weddings, actress Nupur Sanon and musician Stebin Ben recently got married. After getting into wedlock on January 11, 2026, the couple flew back to Mumbai today. Soon after, Kriti Sanon was spotted heading home with her rumored beau Kabir Bahia.

With Nupur and Stebin’s marriage off the charts, all eyes are now on Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding. The stars are planning to get married on February 26, 2026, in Rajasthan.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Shikhar Dhawan to marry Irish GF Sophie Shine in lavish star-studded wedding in February