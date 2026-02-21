Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine Wedding: Bride-to-be opts for traditional mehendi, poses with cricketer at haldi, PICS

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine are next in line to get into wedlock. After dancing their hearts out at their Sangeet, the couple spread happiness at their other pre-wedding festivities. The bride-to-be shared stunning pictures from their Mehendi, Haldi, and Choora ceremony. Take a look!

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine’s pre-wedding festivities

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his Irish girlfriend, Sophie Shine, are all set to get married over the weekend. The couple’s pre-wedding festivities kick-started with a sangeet ceremony, glimpses of which were shared on social media. Soon after, the bride-to-be dropped stunning pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

Even though Sophie is Irish, her heart is in India, and she has adopted Indian culture wholeheartedly. This is probably why she opted for traditional full-hand Mehendi and didn’t succumb to the ongoing minimal mehendi design trend.

Decked in hues of orange and yellow, the Irish corporate professional bloomed like sunflowers at their floral haldi event. Following the traditions of her fiancé’s family, Sophie also wore the auspicious choora and kaleeras, which are important for North Indian brides. Sharing the glimpses with her husband-to-be, she wrote, “So much happiness.”

Take a look:

About Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine

Dhawan and Shine were dating for a while before they made their relationship Insta-official in 2025. Since then, they have been entertaining their fans by making funny videos online and working together, leading the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation. But finally, on January 12, 2026, the duo announced their engagement.

The soon-to-be-married couple shared an internet-breaking picture of Shine flaunting her big diamond with the backdrop of hundreds of red roses. Making the official announcement, they penned, “From shared smiles to shared dreams. Grateful for the love, the blessings, and every good wish for our engagement as we choose togetherness forever. Shikhar & Sophie.”

Now, they’re headed to tie the knot in a traditional ceremony, hosted in Delhi NCR. Their pre-wedding festivities started with a sangeet night for which they got decked up in stunning attire. For the unknown, this is Shikhar Dhawan’s second marriage. He also has a son named Zoravar from his first marriage.

For more updates on the couple’s wedding, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 'Almost Dhawan’: Shikhar Dhawan gives a sweet nod to his bride-to-be Sophie Shine at sangeet; PICS