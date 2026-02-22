Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine Wedding: Couple gets married in dreamy ceremony, Yuzvendra Chahal attends

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has entered wedlock once again, marrying entrepreneur Sophie Shine in a wedding ceremony filled with festive fervor. The official announcement was made by the couple through a shared post on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan marries Sophie Shine in Delhi NCR

Taking to their official social media handles, Shikhar and Sophie wrote, “Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan.” Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal also shared pictures from the wedding, captioning them, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.”

Here are the posts:

The couple wore outfits crafted by Manish Malhotra. Dhawan was seen in a traditional sherwani featuring a monochromatic white-on-white palette with delicate tonal embroidery that added texture without overwhelming the look, evoking a royal aesthetic. His ensemble also included a layered emerald mala with deep forest-green stones that provided a striking contrast against the ivory fabric, along with a classic white turban.

On the other hand, Sophie wore a contemporary lehenga choli that blended traditional silhouettes with a romantic, ethereal color palette. The lehenga was embellished with soft coral, peach, and sage green floral motifs, creating a “blooming garden” effect against the ivory silk base.

The choli featured a high neckline and long sleeves adorned with cascading pearl strands, giving the appearance of built-in jewelry and adding a touch of vintage glamour. Sophie’s styling beautifully fused cultures: her hands were adorned with intricate mehendi, and she wore a delicate maang tikka. Meanwhile, her voluminous blonde waves and soft, dewy makeup lent a modern, red-carpet finish to the ensemble.

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine were first spotted together during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai. Dhawan had also hinted at their relationship during a media conclave.

Earlier, the couple celebrated their haldi ceremony on February 20, with Sophie sharing photographs from the occasion on her Instagram account.

This marriage marks Shikhar’s second, following his official separation from his ex-wife, Aesha Mukerji, in October 2023. The former couple were married for 11 years and have two daughters.

For those unaware, Sophie Shine is Irish-born and completed her education at Castleroy College. She currently serves as Second Vice President at Northern Trust in Abu Dhabi.

