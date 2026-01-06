Shikhar Dhawan to marry Irish GF Sophie Shine in lavish star-studded wedding in February

Shikhar Dhawan has found love again. The former Indian cricketer is often seen dropping funny Instagram reels with his lady love, Sophie Shine. After making their relationship official last year, the couple is reportedly set to tie the knot in February 2026. Read on for more details!

Shikhar Dhawan to marry Sophie Shine in February

Glance at Shikhar Dhawan’s social media handle, and you will see him dropping hilarious reels with his girlfriend, Sophie Shine. Since May 2025, the former Indian cricketer has been flooding his feed with romantic glimpses with his lady love. Well, it’s finally time for them to tie the knot. According to a report by Zoom, the lovebirds will be getting married in February 2026.

The publication stated that Sophie and Shikhar are looking at a wedding date in the third week of the romantic month. They are also expected to get married in a traditional ceremony, hosted in Delhi NCR. Since Dhawan is a well-known personality in the cricket and entertainment world, several celebs are expected to mark their presence at his second wedding. Dhawan and Shine, an Irish corporate professional, have been working together, leading the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation.

For the unaware, Shikhar was earlier married to Aesha Mukerji. But after years of staying together and having a son named Zoravar, they separated in 2021. Two years later, in 2023, Shikhar and Aesha officially got divorced. In May 2025, Shikhar and Sophie made their relationship public during her appearance at the Champions Trophy 2025.

Well, Shikhar and Sophie are not the only celebs who will be getting married this year. Lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to get married on February 26, 2026. For the grand but hush-hush celebration, they have finalized a palace in Udaipur.

Next up is Kriti Sanon’s sister, actress Nupur Sanon, who is all set to walk down the aisle with singer Stebin Ben. As per an insider, the couple’s nuptials will happen on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur. Allu Arjun’s brother, Allu Sirish, will tie the knot with fiancée Nayanika on March 6, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Celebrity Weddings in 2026: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda to Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben