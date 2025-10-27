Shreyas Iyer in ICU after rib cage injury leads to lacerated spleen during 3rd ODI against Australia

India’s ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been hospitalised in Sydney after suffering a lacerated spleen and internal bleeding during the third India vs Australia ODI on Saturday, October 25. The injury occurred when Iyer dived to take a catch while fielding, forcing him to leave the field and undergo immediate medical attention.

According to reports, the 31-year-old cricketer is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and remains under close observation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer is “medically stable and recovering well.”

BCCI confirms Iyer’s injury and hospitalisation

In an official statement released on Monday, October 27, the BCCI said, “Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. He was taken to hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well.”

The board added that the BCCI medical team, along with specialists in Sydney and India, is monitoring Iyer’s condition. “The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress,” the statement said.

How did the injury happen? Here’s what we know

Iyer sustained the injury while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the 34th over of Australia’s innings. He ran backward from backward point and landed awkwardly on his left side after completing the catch. Moments later, he was seen clutching his rib cage in visible pain before being helped off the field.

A source told PTI that Iyer has been in ICU for the past couple of days after internal bleeding was detected. “He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding,” the source said.

The BCCI medical team acted quickly after Iyer’s vital signs fluctuated upon his return to the dressing room. “The team doctor and physio didn’t take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon,” the source added.

Initially, Iyer was expected to recover in about three weeks, but due to internal bleeding, the timeline has been extended. He is likely to remain in the Sydney hospital for at least a week before being cleared to travel back to India.

India won the match by nine wickets but lost the three-match ODI series 2-1. The India vs Australia T20 series begins in Canberra on Wednesday, October 29. Iyer is not part of the T20 squad.

