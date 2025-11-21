Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's Haldi ceremony: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and team India join the celebration

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana’s Haldi ceremony turned into a vibrant celebration as she danced alongside her closest teammates from the national squad. The event, held ahead of her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23, brought together a mix of cricket stars and family in a joyful and colorful setting.

Dressed in bright yellow, Smriti Mandhana radiated happiness as she celebrated with Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Shivali Shinde, Radha Yadav, and Jemimah Rodrigues. The group matched her energy on the dance floor, turning the ceremony into a lively mini-reunion of India’s World Cup-winning team.

Fans were delighted to see Shreyanka Patil make a rare public appearance, while Shivali Shinde, Mandhana’s teammate from the Women’s Maharashtra Premier League, added an extra layer of excitement to the celebration.

Shafali Verma shared a clip of Mandhana dancing with the playful caption: “Ladki Wale,” which quickly became a hit on social media. The Haldi ceremony not only showcased Mandhana’s festive spirit but also highlighted the bond and camaraderie shared by India’s women cricketers off the field.

Here’s how the proposal happened at DY Patil Stadium

The wedding celebrations began with a memorable proposal that has since gone viral. Palash Muchhal chose DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the venue where India recently won the Women’s World Cup final, as the perfect backdrop to propose to Mandhana.

A video shared by Palash on Instagram showed him leading a blindfolded Mandhana to the center of the pitch. When she removed the blindfold, he knelt with a diamond ring and a bouquet of roses. Overcome with emotion, Mandhana said yes, hugged him, and then even she slipped the ring onto Palash’s finger.

The couple has maintained a mostly private relationship, though Palash has openly supported Mandhana, even posting a photo with a tattoo “SM18” after the World Cup, where SM stands for Smriti Mandhana and 18 represents her birthday and jersey number. Friends and family, including Palash’s sister Palak Muchhal, joined the stadium celebration.

With the wedding scheduled for November 23, fans are excited to see more moments from the celebrations. The Haldi ceremony has already set the tone for a fun and memorable series of events combining cricket, music, and family joy. A cricket match between Team Groom and Team Bride has been planned as part of the festivities, as per NDTV.

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana’s pre-wedding celebration video goes viral, teammates groove ahead of wedding