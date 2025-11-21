Smriti Mandhana’s pre-wedding celebration video goes viral, teammates groove ahead of wedding

India’s World Cup-winning opener Smriti Mandhana on Thursday confirmed her engagement to music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal through a choreographed Instagram video that quickly grabbed attention online. The announcement, featuring several of her India teammates, put an end to months of speculation about their relationship. Mandhana also revealed her engagement ring at the end of the video, confirming that the couple is officially set to marry.

The video included India teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, and Shreyanka Patil, who joined Mandhana in a coordinated dance to the song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006).

Palash Muchhal’s earlier hint about the wedding

While engagement rumors had been circulating, Palash Muchhal had hinted at the wedding last month during an event at the State Press Club in Indore, saying that Smriti Mandhana would soon become the “daughter-in-law of Indore.” Although he stopped short of directly confirming the news, his remark added fuel to the ongoing speculation.

The off-field announcement arrives shortly after Mandhana’s major on-field achievement. Last month, she topped the batting charts at the Women’s ODI World Cup with 434 runs in nine innings, the highest ever by an Indian batter in a single edition. India lifted their maiden women’s world title after defeating South Africa in Navi Mumbai, and Mandhana played a crucial role in the historic win.

Recently, a viral photo of Palash holding the World Cup trophy beside Mandhana won hearts across social media. Many fans called it the “best pre-wedding gift” and praised him for acknowledging her achievements publicly.

Who is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal, 30, is a music composer and filmmaker. He has created over 40 music videos for T-Series, Zee Music Company, and Pal Music. He also directed the web series Rickshaw and is currently directing the film Ardh, starring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik. He previously acted in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Mandhana, 29, is the most expensive player in Women’s Premier League history, having been bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for Rs 3.40 crore as per the Hindustan Times.

