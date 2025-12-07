Smriti Mandhana confirms ‘wedding is called off’ with Palash Muchhal: ‘Allow us the space to process’

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has officially confirmed that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been cancelled. After weeks of speculation across social media, Mandhana addressed the rumors directly through an Instagram statement, urging fans and the media to respect the privacy of both families. Her confirmation ended the uncertainty surrounding her personal life, which had been widely discussed online.

Smriti Mandhana wrote, “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time. I am a very private person and I would like to keep it that way but I need to clarify that the wedding is called off.” She added that she wishes to “close this matter here” and requested everyone to “please respect the privacy of both families at this time and allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Here’s what Smriti Mandhana said in her statement

The Indian opener explained that speaking publicly was necessary despite her preference for keeping her personal life away from the spotlight. Mandhana stated that the constant speculation had pushed her to set the record straight. She reiterated that privacy was important for both sides and asked fans not to prolong discussions on the issue.

Along with confirming the cancellation, Mandhana highlighted her complete focus on cricket and India’s upcoming international season. “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level,” she said. Mandhana added, “I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible and that is where my focus will forever be.”

At 28, Mandhana remains one of the most important figures in Indian women’s cricket. Her consistency and leadership have been vital for India across formats, and she will play a key role in the busy 2026 cricket calendar. By issuing a clear statement, Mandhana aimed to end the rumors and shift the attention back to her professional commitments.

She also thanked fans for standing by her, concluding her note with, “Thank you for all your support. It’s time to move forward.” Mandhana’s confirmation brings clarity to the situation and allows her to refocus on preparations for India’s upcoming matches.

