Smriti Mandhana deletes photos with Palash Muchhal; Unfollow each other after wedding called off

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal have officially ended their relationship, and a new update has added to public curiosity. After confirming that their wedding had been called off, the two are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Several photos that once featured the couple also appear to have been removed. However, one old birthday post from two years ago still remains on Smriti Mandhana’s profile, where she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the purest soul. Have a great year ahead @palash_muchhal.”

Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding cancellation

Mandhana released a formal statement on Instagram on Sunday, December 7, putting an end to weeks of speculation. She stated that the wedding had been cancelled and requested everyone to respect her privacy. Her note mentioned that she wanted to “close this matter here” and hoped both families would be given space. The cricketer also stated that representing India continues to be her top priority.

Shortly after her announcement, Palash Muchhal posted his own message. In his statement, he wrote, “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.” He added that it had been painful to see people spread unverified rumors, calling it “the most difficult phase” of his life. Muchhal urged society to “pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip.” He further noted that his team would take legal action against those circulating false and defamatory content.

Here’s what happened after the wedding was called off

The wedding, originally scheduled for November 23, 2025, in Sangli, was postponed at the last minute after Mandhana’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, suffered a medical emergency. A few hours later, Palash was also admitted to the hospital. Following the incident, both families stepped away from public attention. Mandhana removed all wedding-related posts, including the widely discussed proposal video filmed at DY Patil Stadium.

Muchhal also deleted several posts on his profile, including the proposal video and pictures from the World Cup that featured the Indian cricketer. In recent weeks, he has made limited public appearances. He was first photographed at the airport, and later, a picture of him wearing a mask during a visit to Premanand Maharaj at the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj ashram in Vrindavan went viral.

