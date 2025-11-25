Smriti Mandhana deletes pre-wedding videos amidst father hospitalised, Palash Muchhal’s sister confirms wedding ‘on hold’

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana left fans surprised on Monday (November 24) after she removed all her wedding-related posts from social media. The decision came a day after her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was put on hold due to a sudden health emergency involving her father, Shriniwas Mandhana. The move instantly caught attention because celebrations had already begun in Sangli and several teammates were actively participating.

Sources told Times of India that the removal of posts followed “an unexpected turn of events within the family.” Smriti’s father reportedly fell seriously unwell on Sunday (November 23) morning and had to be rushed to a nearby hospital. Around the same time, her fiancé Palash Muchhal was also admitted for treatment due to a viral issue, though he has now been discharged. The double health scare led to a complete pause in celebrations.

Adding to the concern, teammates Jemimah Rodrigues and Shreyanka Patil also deleted the engagement announcement video from their profiles. However, Smriti Mandhana still has her older personal photos with Palash on Instagram, which fans take as a sign that the couple’s relationship is unaffected.

Why did Smriti remove her wedding posts?

Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, later clarified the situation and confirmed that the wedding scheduled for November 23 has been indefinitely postponed. He said the Indian cricketer “refused to go ahead with the ceremony while her father remained hospitalised.” He added that Smriti is very close to her father and wants him to recover before restarting any celebrations. The family had initially hoped that his condition would stabilise within a few hours, but when it worsened, they made an immediate decision to stop the event.

Tuhin shared that Mandhana was in no frame of mind to continue with the events due to the emotional situation.

Meanwhile, Palash’s sister and singer Palak Muchhal issued a short statement asking fans to stay considerate. She said the wedding was paused solely due to Smriti's father's health and urged people not to speculate.

The wedding was planned as a private event with close relatives and members of India’s Women’s World Cup-winning squad. Many had already reached Sangli when the emergency disrupted the schedule. As of now, no new date has been announced. Both families are focused on Shriniwas Mandhana’s recovery, and celebrations are expected to resume once he is well enough to participate.

