Smriti Mandhana spotted at airport after Palash Muchhal breakup, returns to cricket training

Smriti Mandhana stepped out for the first time after revealing that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal had been officially called off. The India vice-captain was photographed at the airport wearing a blue sweater and a black mask, marking her first public appearance since issuing her statement.

Her airport spotting comes at a time when she has already shared multiple updates with fans through social media and training sessions, keeping her focus firmly on cricket.

Smriti Mandhana recently confirmed that the wedding was cancelled and urged everyone to stop speculating about her personal life. “I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same,” she wrote.

She added that the rumors surrounding her personal life had become overwhelming. “Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life and I feel it is important for me to speak out at this time,” she said, calling herself a “very private person” and requesting the public to “respect the privacy of both families.”

Smriti Mandhana returns to training after her statement

Just a day after releasing her statement, Mandhana returned to cricket practice. Her brother, Shravan Mandhana, shared a picture of her in full training mode, wearing pads and facing throwdowns at what seemed to be a private facility. The image, accompanied by heart emojis, went viral on social media, with fans praising her focus and resilience. The left-hander is expected to play in India’s five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka from December 21 to 30.

Mandhana also posted a promotional photo on Instagram with the caption, “For me, calm isn’t silence, it’s control.” Although it was part of a paid partnership, the caption led to fresh conversations online as fans linked it to her breakup. Her decision to remove the evil-eye emoji from her Instagram bio added more curiosity, becoming another talking point among followers.

Despite the personal challenges, Mandhana has kept her focus clear. “I believe there is a higher purpose driving us all and for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level,” she said, adding that she hopes to “continue to play and win trophies for India.”

