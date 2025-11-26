Smriti Mandhana’s father discharged from hospital, wedding with Palash Muchhal still on hold— Reports

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, has been discharged from the hospital after a sudden health scare on the day her wedding was expected to take place. According to reports, he experienced heart attack–like symptoms on Sunday, November 23, in the morning, which led to a medical emergency and an immediate hospitalisation. Doctors later confirmed that he is stable and out of danger, bringing major relief to the Mandhana family.

Smriti Mandhana’s father discharged from hospital

Hospital management stated that Srinivas underwent angiography, and the tests showed no blockages, easing concerns about his heart condition. The update confirmed that his health was stable at the time of discharge and that there was no further threat, as reported by India TV. This development came as a positive sign for the family, whose plans were affected by the unexpected medical situation.

Smriti Mandhana and her fiance, Palash Muchhal, were set to get married on the same day. However, following the emergency, the wedding was postponed indefinitely. The families have not announced a new date, and no fresh update has been shared about the remaining ceremonies.

Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, explained the situation, saying, “Today in the morning, when Smriti's father was having breakfast, his health deteriorated. We waited for a bit, thinking he would get fine. But when it deteriorated further, we called for an ambulance and took him to the hospital, and he is under observation.” He added, “Smriti is very close to her father. She has decided that the marriage will be indefinitely postponed until he gets well.”

Reports suggest that the families are waiting for Srinivas’ complete recovery before finalising anything related to the wedding. Neither side has confirmed a rescheduled date, which has led to confusion among fans closely following the news. Social media users also noticed that Smriti deleted pre-wedding photos and videos from her Instagram account. Some of her Team India teammates, including Jemimah Rodrigues, reportedly removed posts related to the celebrations as well.

Adding to the situation, reports say Palash Muchhal was also admitted to a Mumbai hospital. According to sources, stress from continuous travel for concerts and wedding preparations took a toll on his health. He was shifted to a hospital in Goregaon, but there is no clear update on his recovery yet.

