Smriti Mandhana’s friend claims Palash Muchhal was caught cheating at wedding, cricketers beat him up: Report

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding was called off in December amid allegations of cheating, and more being made against the groom. Now, more details are surfacing on the internet about what went down. According to Vidnyan Mane’s chat with HTCity on January 24, the music composer was caught red-handed at the ceremony with another woman ahead of his wedding.

Palash Muchhal accused of cheating on Smriti Mandhana at their wedding in new report

As per the actor-producer who has identified himself as the cricketer’s childhood friend, the wedding was where his deeds came to light. In the report, he revealed how the 30-year-old cheated on his would-be wife, Smriti Mandhana, back then. “I was at the wedding celebrations (November, 23, 2025) when he was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,” he shared. Adding how other attendees at the wedding decided to take action, including the bride’s cricketer mates, he said, “Bhayanak scene tha (it was a horrible situation), he was beaten up by the Indian female cricketers. The entire family is chindi chor (petty thief). I thought he’d get married and settle in Sangli, but it has completely backfired on me.”

Vidnyan Mane has further accused Palash Muchhal of cheating him out of Rs. 40 lakh, a claim the musician has addressed with an Instagram story earlier on Friday. He denied the allegations, calling them ‘baseless and factually incorrect.’ He is yet to react to the new reports regarding his wedding, including being caught with another woman.

About Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding

After dating for a few years, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were all set to marry in November, in a ceremony attended by their family and friends. Later, it was put on hold with reports of the cricketer’s father being ill surfacing. The groom-to-be was also hospitalized for some time, halting their plans. In a couple of weeks, by early December, both sides shared notes announcing that the wedding had been called off, choosing to keep the details private. She has returned to the field, practising alongside fellow players; meanwhile, he was reportedly joining a new film project with Shreyas Talpade as the lead actor.

ALSO READ: After Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal breaks silence on wedding called off and cheating rumors: ‘I have decided to move on’