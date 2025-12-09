Smriti Mandhana’s viral ‘you start your innings on zero’ quote resurfaces after calling off wedding with Palash Muchhal

Smriti Mandhana’s earlier motivational words have resurfaced online after she confirmed that her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal has been cancelled. The old clip, taken from her interview with Humans of Bombay three years ago, shows the India vice-captain speaking about resilience, routine, and staying focused during difficult phases. Fans feel the message aligns with her current situation, bringing renewed attention to her past advice.

In the video, Smriti Mandhana shared how she handles challenging days by keeping her approach simple. “It's pretty easy for me. I have short-term goals. Say if I feel low today, I will just start writing what I have to work on for the next six days or for the next seven days, in my batting or in my fitness,” she said. She added that this method helps her shift her mind from setbacks to progress. “Once I start doing that, I just forget what's happening. I just focus on what I have to do.”

Mandhana further explained that planning ahead restores her motivation. “So when I change my headspace into what I have to do in the next 6-7 days, I don't know, I just feel like there's so much to look forward to,” she shared. She also reflected on how cricket continues to shape her personality. “You have to always start your day as a new day because you start your innings on zero, even if you score a hundred,” she said. “So that's the biggest takeaway from what I have learnt. Whatever happens in your life the next day is a fresh day.”

Here’s why the resurfaced clip is viral now

The video gained traction soon after Mandhana publicly confirmed that her wedding with Palash Muchhal had been called off. Addressing the speculation, she wrote, “I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same.”

Calling herself a very private person, the cricketer asked fans and media to respect the privacy of both families and give them space to move on.

The Indian opener also addressed her commitment to cricket and her long-term goals. She said she believes that everyone is guided by a higher purpose, and for her, that purpose has always been representing India at the highest level. She shared that she hopes to continue playing and winning trophies for the country for as long as possible.

Mandhana ended her note with gratitude and a sense of closure, thanking everyone for their support and saying it was time for her to move forward.

