Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Palash Muchhal postponed amidst pre-wedding celebrations? Here's what we know

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's grand wedding with filmmaker Palash Muchchal has been postponed indefinitely, after a sudden family emergency. The bride’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, reportedly suffered a heart attack this morning, after which the family has decided to put the marriage ceremony on hold.

Smriti Mandhana's manager, Tuhin Mishra, confirmed the postponement and said, “This morning, while they were having breakfast, Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, suddenly started feeling unwell. We waited for a while, hoping he might feel better, but his condition kept worsening. So we decided not to take any risk, called an ambulance, and took him to the hospital. He is currently under observation.”

He further added, “You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that until her father gets well, this marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed. Now he is under observation, and the doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital. And until he gets well, because we are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon.”

Mandhana's family doctor, Naman Shah, stated the details further while speaking to PTI. He said, “At around 1.30 pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana experienced left-sided chest pain, which we call ‘angina’ in medical terms. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent an ambulance, and he was shifted to the hospital.”

Shah further added, “We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him under observation. Blood Pressure is also elevated; efforts are on to lower it.”

For the unversed, Smriti Mandhana’s wedding with longtime boyfriend Palash Muchhal was scheduled for today (Nov 23, 2025) at her farmhouse in Sangli, Maharashtra. Pre-wedding festivities were already making noise on the internet over the last couple of days. The family appeals for privacy and support in such hard times.

