Suryakumar Yadav welcomes baby girl 'with giggles, bows and dreams'; Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal send wishes

It’s a baby girl for Surya Kumar Yadav! As the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 heats up, cricket sensation, fondly known as SKY, and his wife, Devisha Shetty, have welcomed their first child. The couple sent social media into a total frenzy when they announced the good news and shared the first glimpse of the newborn. Soon, Bollywood celebs showered them with congratulatory messages.

Surya Kumar Yadav welcomes a baby girl

On Thursday evening, May 7, the Mumbai Indians star, Surya Kumar Yadav, took to Instagram to share the heart-melting news. Posting a cute photo of his newborn daughter’s tiny hand gripping her parents' fingers, Surya wrote, “With giggles, bows, and dreams to unfurl- we welcome our baby girl.”

Take a look:

Soon after the piece of news spread, the comment section of Surya’s post was flooded with congratulations from B-town’s favourite celebs. Ranveer Singh, who is himself expecting his second child with Deepika Padukone, was among the first to comment. Welcoming Surya to the girl dad club, he wrote, “God bless.” Vicky Kaushal showered loved by liking SKY’s picture.

They were joined by Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao, who wrote, “Congratulations to both of you. God bless the little one.” KL Rahul’s wife and former actress Athiya Shetty also congratulated the new parents.

Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra, Zaheer Khan’s wife and former actress Sagarika Ghatge, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Aparshakti Khurrana, and more also sent love.

While the Mumbai Indians are currently fighting for a playoff spot, Surya reportedly stayed back from the squad’s travel to be by his wife Devisha’s side. Fans are now wondering if they’ll see the batter back on the field for the crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 10.

Last year, SKY surprised fans when he dropped a health update on his social media handle. Sharing a picture from the hospital bed, the cricketer revealed that he underwent surgery for a sports hernia in the lower right abdomen. “Grateful to share that after a smooth surgery, I’m already on the road to recovery. Can’t wait to be back,” he added.

Surya Kumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty tied the knot in July 2016. Heartiest congratulations to the new parents.

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