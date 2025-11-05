Vacation PDA: Hardik Pandya and GF Mahieka Sharma share a steamy kiss in photo dump

Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, made their relationship Instagram official a few weeks ago. Now, the Indian cricketer has been spotted sharing some romantic moments from his recent vacation with Mahieka, his son Agastya, and his pet dogs.

Hardik Pandya steals a kiss from GF Mahieka Sharma

In a series of images shared by Hardik Pandya, the cricketer can be seen taking a dip and romancing his girlfriend, Mahieka. The couple is also seen together while Hardik washes his car, making it a perfect moment to steal a kiss.

Apart from the adorable picture with his girlfriend, Hardik also shared several other images, including moments spent with his son. In one photo, the cricketer proudly shows a cute picture of himself and Nataša Stanković's son, Agastya Pandya, as his phone wallpaper.

The star player is also seen enjoying pani puris and other treats, going on a long drive in his Lamborghini, spending quality time with his dogs, and sharing a cosy moment in the ocean with Mahieka during their beach vacation.

Interestingly, the photo dump comes just weeks after the cricketer and his girlfriend made their relationship Instagram official while celebrating Hardik's 32nd birthday.

Mahieka Sharma is a model and actress who ventured into the entertainment industry after completing her college education. Over the years, she has featured in numerous music videos, independent films, and commercials for popular brands.

Hardik Pandya’s previous marriage

For those unaware, Hardik Pandya was previously married to actor and model Nataša Stanković. The two had mutually separated and shared a joint statement on social media announcing the news.

After four years together, the couple announced their amicable separation. The statement clarified that despite their best efforts and commitment to the relationship, they ultimately determined that parting ways was in the best interest of both parties.

The statement further noted that the decision had been a tough one, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship they had shared as they grew as a family.

Despite their divorce, the cricketer and the 33-year-old Serbian model continue to co-parent their 5-year-old son.

