Virat Kohli confirms World Cup 2027 will be his final ODI for Indian Cricket Team: ‘The goal is to win…’

Virat Kohli has confirmed that the 2027 edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, which is scheduled to be played across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, will be his final ODI World Cup for India. The tournament is slated to take place from October 4 to November 21, 2027.

Virat Kohli confirms World Cup 2027 will be final ODI by him for India

Speaking with JioStar, Virat Kohli revealed that next year’s tournament will be his last World Cup for India and that his goal is to win the title. He also said that he is absolutely ready to do whatever it takes to achieve that goal.

The superstar cricketer said, “The intensity of a 50-over World Cup is greater than anything. Because now, it’s about 10 games at a T20 level of intensity. But you are playing 2.5 T20 games in one day. And to maintain that intensity for 10 games in a big tournament and World Cup is a big deal. Also now, it’s in foreign conditions. It takes a lot out of you.”

He added, “For me, it’s the last World Cup I’m going to play for India. And that is my motivation. Like, you know, to leave everything out there. And of course, the goal is absolutely to win the World Cup. And whatever it takes, I’m absolutely ready.”

Virat Kohli made his ODI World Cup debut in 2011 and won the title under Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership in front of home fans on April 2, 2011. He has represented India in four ODI World Cups so far: in 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023.

The cricketer is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament’s history and also holds the record for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, having amassed 765 runs in the 2023 edition.

Kohli, who has scored 14,941 runs in 314 ODIs for the Men in Blue, stated while speaking on JioStar ahead of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies that he is keen to give his all in the lead-up to next year’s ODI World Cup.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma is also aiming to feature in the ODI World Cup 2027.

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