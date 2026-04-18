‘Virat Kohli is exciting to watch’: German influencer LizLaz reacts to cricketer liking and unliking her post

The internet went berserk when a photographer claimed that Virat Kohli liked the pictures of German model and influencer, LizLaz, which were taken by him. Soon, screengrabs of his like were spread online, but later, it was revealed that the Indian cricketer unliked her pictures. Now, the woman reacted to the blow-up, saying that she feels sorry for Kohli. Read on!

LizLaz opens up about Virat Kohli liking her post

While LizLaz was asleep, the internet was visiting her profile, looking for Virat Kohli’s like on her sun-kissed pictures. She became an online sensation overnight and was all over the news.

Reacting to the craziness online, she told Hindustan Times, “I don’t even know when he liked the picture, I learnt through the news. So many people found the articles done on me on many different platforms and sent them to me in my DMs. I got so many messages today; people were super excited about it.”

While social media showed evidence of Virat liking her post, he apparently unliked it soon after it blew up beyond expectations. When asked if she feels a little sad about it, the vlogger said, “No, I felt a bit sorry for him actually. I was so happy that he liked it, but then his unliking it, I felt a bit bad for him because I don't even know how it became such a big story.”

After making headlines, she was confused as to how people noticed Virat’s like and how they made it news. “That was probably not his intention behind it, but still, I am grateful for it, and I appreciate the support from him,” she expressed.

In the same chat, the South Africa-born singer revealed that she likes to watch Anushka Sharma’s husband, cricketer Virat, play on the field. The first time she visited India, she was introduced to cricket as a sport. “I didn’t watch it before or anything. I was born in South Africa but brought up in Germany, where the national sport is only football,” she divulged.

During the IPL last year, she started watching with her Bangalorean friends, and the loyalty of the supporters was so contagious that she became a Royal Challengers Bangalore fan. “And obviously, if you support RCB, Virat Kohli is the most exciting player to watch. He's just so good. So, I was happy about him liking the picture,” she added.

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