Virat Kohli visits Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain sans Anushka Sharma ahead of India vs New Zealand match

From “Mai puja-path wala dikhta hun?” to paying frequent visits to religious places, Virat Kohli’s life changed drastically ever since Anushka Sharma came into his life. Yet again, the ace Indian batter was seen seeking the blessings of the lord at the famed Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Check it out!

Virat Kohli visits Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple

Early morning, on January 17, 2026, Virat Kohli was seen arriving at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. Just like any avid devotee, the ace Indian cricketer wore chandan teeka and sat in front of the Lord, with folded hands. In a clip, the batter was seen arriving with his entourage and a group of priests at the temple. When the media approached him, Kohli greeted them by saying, “Jai Shree Mahakaal.”

Another clip shows Virat entering the main puja area and bowing down in front of the God with folded hands. He also sat down in front of the Almighty for a considerable amount of time, attending the Aarti and soaking in the positive energy. During his visit, he was accompanied by spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Take a look:

Prior to Kohli and Yadav, India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir, visited the holy temple. The visit comes before India will lock horns with New Zealand for the third time in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

At the first match hosted in Vadodara, Kohli led from the front, making the Indian team win the debut match. But New Zealand turned the tables and levelled scores by sending Kohli to the stands with just 23 runs. On January 18, the two teams will be locking horns again in Indore, at the decider match.

Ever since Virat landed in India with Anushka Sharma, he has been visiting religious places. Last month, the celebrity couple went to Vrindavan to seek the blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj. Marking their third visit to the ashram, the couple sat in front of their Guru, attentively attending his sermon and seeking suggestions on leading a happy and fulfilled life.

