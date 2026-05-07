Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh mourn the demise of former U-19 teammate Amanpreet Gill: 'Shared the dressing room'

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death, which could be triggering to some.

The Indian cricketing fraternity is in a state of shock following the untimely passing of former domestic cricketer Amanpreet Gill. The talented athlete, who was just 36 years old, breathed his last following a health complication. After his tragic demise, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh took to social media to mourn the passing away of their friend.

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh mourn the passing away of Amanpreet Gill

As news of Amanpreet Gill’s demise broke, tributes began pouring in. Among the people who mourned the demise of the 36-year-old cricketer were Indian legends Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Anushka Sharma’s husband expressed shock. He noted, “Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

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Yuvraj Singh, who shared a lovely bond and the dressing room during several domestic stints with Gill, also tweeted, “Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

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According to PTI, Amanpreet Gill reportedly died in Chandigarh on Wednesday. However, the reason for his tragic demise is yet unknown. For the unversed, Gill was Kohli’s teammate during their Under-19 days.

The late cricketer was also part of the IPL team Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in the inaugural season. He also served as a senior member of Punjab’s selection committee. The news of Gill’s demise was shared on social media by the Punjab Cricket Association.

In their tweet, they mentioned, “Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee Punjab. He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams including India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab.”

Gill was cremated on May 6, 2026.

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