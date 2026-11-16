Indian cricket witnessed a special full-circle moment as the sons of former India stars Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid celebrated an U-19 Asia Cup triumph. Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid are part of the Indian squad that lifted the coveted trophy after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling last-ball finish. Their achievement has brought the spotlight back on two legendary cricketers who played crucial roles in shaping Indian cricket.

Aaryavir Sehwag shines with player of the tournament award

Virender Sehwag's 19-year-old son, Aaryavir Sehwag, emerged as one of India's standout performers in the tournament. He was named Player of the Tournament after finishing as the highest run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 90.25. Aaryavir also delivered a crucial performance in the final, scoring 58 runs off 61 deliveries to help India secure a thrilling one-wicket victory.

Following in his father's footsteps, Aaryavir has been making a mark. He represents Delhi and has delivered notable performances at Cooch Behar Trophy and Vinoo Mankad Trophy tournaments.

Meet Rahul Dravid's son Anvay Dravid

Anvay Dravid, 17, is the younger son of former Indian captain and previous head coach Rahul Dravid. He has been part of India's junior cricket setup, having represented the U-19 side during the Sri Lanka tour and the home series against Australia. Anvay was also part of the Indian squad that clinched the 2026 U-19 Men's Asia Cup following the dramatic final against Pakistan.

Sehwag and Dravid's sons carry forward their fathers' legacy

While Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid made their mark in international cricket through their memorable performances for India, their sons are now beginning to carve their own journeys in the same sport. Aaryavir's exceptional run-scoring and Anvay's inclusion in the victorious squad have made the tournament a memorable occasion for both cricketing families.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: 7 Hindi Films and Series Releasing in Theaters and OTT This Week: Kaali Kheti, Party Animals to Campus Diaries 2, Dhindora 2