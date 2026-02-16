Watch: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma end short trip in Mumbai, couple twins in white during airport sighting

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at the Mumbai International Airport in the early hours of Monday, February 16, 2026. The couple kept it casual and chic in their appearance, stepping out in coordinated white colored fits, perfect for long-haul flights. Their sighting at the airport amid the ongoing international cricket World Cup.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at the airport, watch

Just as the week began, so did the style meter rise for the powerful actor-cricketer couple. They were spotted heading out from the Mumbai airport in style without giving much information about their next plans.

The two were back in the town for the batsman to join the Indian side at the latest New Zealand tour of India series, where he played the ODIs as a part of the starting 11 and managed to give a worthwhile show to the fans in two out of the three games.

As for Anushka Sharma, there have been reports of the possible release of her biopic Chakda ‘Xpress in which she played the iconic Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, but no concrete updates have been shared so far. Having been shelved with no idea of a release on Netflix, the actress is yet to join another project.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been frequently going in and out of India to the UK for a few years now, building their lifestyle with their two kids domestically and internationally alike. There were reports that the couple was planning to move entirely to set up home in London, away from the keen eyes back in Mumbai, where they are superstars.

Now, the two have recently bought another piece of land adjacent to their Alibaug home, with rumors of an expansion or possible business venture setting in. Their next return is expected to be some weeks later when the batter joins his league team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, at the upcoming 2026 IPL.

