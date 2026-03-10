Wedding Bells for Kuldeep Yadav: Cricketer to marry fiancée Vanshika on March 14 post Haldi and Sangeet on March 13

Indian cricketer, Kuldeep Yadav was part of the squad that defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the Men’s T20 World Cup final held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After bringing home the champion’s trophy, the left-arm unorthodox spinner is set to step into the second innings of his life. According to reports, Yadav will be getting married to his childhood friend and fiancée, Vanshika this week. Read on for more details!

Kuldeep Yadav to get married on March 14

Kuldeep Yadav jumped in joy when he was included in the Indian contingent playing at the 2026 T20. Even though he didn’t get enough chance to show his bowling calibre at the tournament, he proved his mettle as an ace player whenever he did. He is part of the Indian team that became world champions on March 8, 2026. After being successful in his professional life, the cricketer is heading to conquer his personal life.

According to India Today, Yadav will marry Vanshika on March 14, 2026, at a resort in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Ahead of their big day, the couple, both from Kanpur, will be taking part in the pre-wedding festivities. The pre-wedding function will start with an intimate Haldi and Mehendi on March 13, to be attended by only family and close friends. Moreover, their main wedding event will also be a close-knit affair.

A few days later, on March 17, 2026, the couple is expected to host a grand wedding reception at Hotel Centrum in Lucknow. Several dignitaries from the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association are expected to attend the event. Along with them, some current and former Indian cricketers might also mark their attendance at the wedding soiree.

Apparently, the sports personality was about to get into wedlock in November 2025. But he postponed the wedding after being selected for India's T20 World Cup squad. For the unversed, Kuldeep and Vanshika got engaged on June 4, 2025 in Lucknow.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Popular Star Kid: Meet Hardik Pandya’s 5-year-old son Agastya, the proud owner of Rs. 4 crore Land Rover