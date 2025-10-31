What is Abhishek Sharma's net worth in 2025? From IPL salary to luxury lifestyle, here’s how much young cricketer earns

Abhishek Sharma has quickly become one of Indian cricket’s brightest young talents. Known for his explosive batting and confident stroke play, the 24-year-old has made a mark in both domestic and international cricket. With his consistent performances, Abhishek’s net worth has seen a steady rise over the years.

According to estimates, Abhishek Sharma’s net worth in 2025 stands at around Rs 12 crore as per CricTracker. His income mainly comes from the Indian Premier League (IPL), BCCI contracts, and brand endorsements.

IPL earnings over the years

Abhishek began his IPL journey in 2018 when Delhi Capitals signed him for Rs 55 lakh. After being released, he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2019 for the same price. His growing performances helped him secure a major pay hike ahead of IPL 2022, when SRH retained him for Rs 6.50 crore.

After his brilliant batting in IPL 2024, which helped SRH reach the finals, the franchise decided to retain him for IPL 2025 at Rs 14 crore as per CricTracker. His impressive strike rate of over 200 and his consistent opening partnerships with Travis Head made him one of the league’s top performers.

Here’s how much Abhishek earns from cricket and endorsements

Apart from the IPL, Abhishek also earns through his BCCI Grade C contract, which he received after completing 10 T20Is in the 2024-25 season. The young batter also draws income from brand endorsements, estimated between Rs 6-8 lakh annually.

In July 2024, he signed a sponsorship deal with Sareen Sports, adding to his growing list of endorsements. As his international career progresses, experts believe he could attract several more brands in the coming years.

Off the field, Abhishek enjoys a comfortable lifestyle. He owns a BMW 320d, known for its luxury and performance, and lives with his family in an upscale home in Amritsar. While the exact value of his house is not publicly known, it is said to be a luxurious property.

Abhishek’s steady rise in cricket, along with guidance from mentor Yuvraj Singh, has helped him shape both his career and financial growth. With consistent performances and rising popularity, his net worth is expected to grow even further in the coming years.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

