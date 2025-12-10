What is the age difference between Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma?

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma through his recent Instagram posts. Fans were quick to notice a large diamond ring on her finger, sparking engagement speculation. While neither Hardik nor Mahieka has officially confirmed an engagement, curiosity about their relationship and age difference is growing online.

Here’s everything about Mahieka and Hardik

Hardik, 32, and Mahieka, reportedly 24, share an eight-year age gap. The couple was first spotted together at the airport in October 2025, though dating rumors started circulating in September. Mahieka Sharma, a model and actress, has steadily caught fans’ attention, especially after sharing glimpses from a puja held at Hardik’s home. While some speculated it was a private engagement ceremony, the pandit ji later clarified on social media that it was a ‘Mangalvar Puja’ for the family’s well-being. The post was later deleted.

Hardik’s personal life has been widely covered ever since his divorce from Natasa Stankovic became public. The cricketer, married to Natasa for four years, announced their separation in 2024. They continue to co-parent their five-year-old son, Agastya.

Hardik stands up against invasive paparazzi

Recently, Hardik Pandya expressed his anger after paparazzi captured inappropriate photos of Mahieka at a Bandra restaurant. He posted on Instagram stories, “I understand that living in the public eye comes with attention and scrutiny, it’s part of the life I’ve chosen. But today, something happened that crossed a line. Mahieka was simply walking down a staircase when paps decided to capture her from an angle that no woman deserves to be photographed from. A private moment was turned into cheap sensationalism.”

Hardik confirmed dating Mahieka in October 2025, sharing Instagram photos of them together, including a swimming pool picture where he called her his “11:11 wish.” He also shared glimpses of his life with his “Big 3” – cricket, his son Agastya, and Mahieka. Posts included moments of the couple performing pooja, working out together, and playful mirror selfies.

ALSO READ: Smriti Mandhana spotted at airport after Palash Muchhal breakup, returns to cricket training